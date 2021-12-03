Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.0% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $937,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 171,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,963 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.75. 12,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,728. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $200.99 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.98 and a 200 day moving average of $242.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.