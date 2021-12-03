Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $108.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.67. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.23 and a 52 week high of $111.29.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

