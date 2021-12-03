Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock traded down $2.33 on Friday, reaching $218.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,795. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.77. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $183.52 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.