Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,828 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.4% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $135,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI opened at $233.90 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $188.60 and a 12-month high of $243.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.19.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

