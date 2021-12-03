Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Newton One Investments LLC

Newton One Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Newton One Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $233.90 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.60 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.19.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

