Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Lowered to $327.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $385.00 to $327.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $336.68.

NYSE VEEV opened at $262.41 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 100.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $527,922.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total transaction of $1,581,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,807 shares of company stock worth $5,817,839 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 7.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 62.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 198,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

