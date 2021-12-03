Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.843-$1.845 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.83 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.690-$3.690 EPS.

VEEV traded down $13.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.21. 137,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,554. The firm has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.78. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $336.68.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total value of $527,222.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,139.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total transaction of $1,581,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,807 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,839 over the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

