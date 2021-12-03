Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Trading Down 4.9%

Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD)’s share price was down 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.24 and last traded at $10.24. Approximately 10,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,218,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLD. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Velo3D in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Velo3D in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D in the third quarter valued at $103,000.

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process.

