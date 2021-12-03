Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.04.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VNTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Venator Materials by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Venator Materials by 967.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Venator Materials by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Venator Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 28.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VNTR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,594. Venator Materials has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $5.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $272.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.86.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Venator Materials will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

