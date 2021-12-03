Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 336 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 8.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 47.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 2.3% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $215.89 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $209.09 and a one year high of $277.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.11%.

In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

