Verasity Reaches Market Capitalization of $242.10 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. One Verasity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Verasity has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $242.10 million and approximately $36.87 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000582 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000484 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00098604 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

