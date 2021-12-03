Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $61.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.77% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

VRNT opened at $47.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.09. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -175.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $531,144.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $198,765.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 120,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,313,783.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Verint Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 533,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Verint Systems by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 829,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,371,000 after purchasing an additional 516,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,952,000.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

