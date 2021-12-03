Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Verint Systems stock opened at $47.37 on Friday. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.09. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.44, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $198,765.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 120,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,313,783.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $531,144.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Verint Systems stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,623 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.63.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

