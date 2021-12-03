Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $44.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.98% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Veritex Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Bank, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank conducts its banking activities. Veritex Community Bank provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, loans and a range of online banking solutions. It offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, and letters of credit; cash management deposit products, as well as treasury management services. Veritex Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VBTX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $41.13 on Friday. Veritex has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average of $37.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Veritex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $258,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arcilia Acosta bought 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $537,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Veritex by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 216,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,053,000 after buying an additional 109,503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Veritex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,467,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Veritex by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 30,652 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Veritex by 273.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 22,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 16,568 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

