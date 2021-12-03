Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Veritone alerts:

In other Veritone news, President Ryan Steelberg purchased 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Veritone by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Veritone by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritone by 0.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 165,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritone by 28.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Veritone by 11.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,084. Veritone has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $50.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.97 million, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 3.05.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.28. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 79.19% and a negative net margin of 87.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veritone will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.