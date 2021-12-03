VersaBank. (VBNK) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 6th

VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of VBNK stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. VersaBank. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $14.30.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of VersaBank. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VersaBank. stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

VersaBank. Company Profile

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. It provides the majority of its loans and leases electronically, with deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries and others. The company was founded by David Roy Taylor on January 18, 1993 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

