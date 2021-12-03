Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.
Shares of VERU stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $6.60. 1,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,415. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.04 million, a PE ratio of -694.31 and a beta of 0.50. Veru has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $24.57.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Veru by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 25,542 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Veru by 25.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Veru during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Veru by 48.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Veru by 581.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 11,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.
Veru Company Profile
Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.
