Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of VERU stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $6.60. 1,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,415. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.04 million, a PE ratio of -694.31 and a beta of 0.50. Veru has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $24.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Veru by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 25,542 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Veru by 25.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Veru during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Veru by 48.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Veru by 581.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 11,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VERU. TheStreet raised shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veru has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

