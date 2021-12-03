Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 485 at Barclays

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 485 ($6.34) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vesuvius currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 551.29 ($7.20).

LON VSVS opened at GBX 416.83 ($5.45) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 18.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 476.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 920.55. Vesuvius has a 1-year low of GBX 408.80 ($5.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 595 ($7.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

