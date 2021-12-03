Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.
VSCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.44.
Shares of VSCO stock opened at $53.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Victoria’s Secret has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $76.00.
In related news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $475,763,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth $372,618,000. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth $341,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth $222,779,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth $217,552,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Victoria’s Secret
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
