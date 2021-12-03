Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

VSCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.44.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $53.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Victoria’s Secret has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $475,763,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth $372,618,000. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth $341,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth $222,779,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth $217,552,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

