Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VTXPF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.66.

Victrex stock opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. Victrex has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 5.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.16.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

