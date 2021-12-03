Vigilare Wealth Management Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 263,707.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 176,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,654,000 after purchasing an additional 176,684 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 887,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,837,000 after purchasing an additional 102,210 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,392,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,134,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 773.2% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 44,027 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $182.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.47 and a 200-day moving average of $178.39. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.