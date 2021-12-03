Vigilare Wealth Management Buys 525 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,726,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,333,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,155 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,460,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,404 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,743,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,298 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,677,000 after buying an additional 1,046,432 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,410,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,915,686,000 after buying an additional 307,132 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXAS. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.64.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $80.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.03. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $78.67 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

