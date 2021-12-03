Vigilare Wealth Management Cuts Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Vigilare Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DRI. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.7% in the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 20.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total value of $422,484.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,747 shares of company stock worth $3,293,441. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI opened at $143.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.62 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.90.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

