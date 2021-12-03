Vigilare Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,925 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ONCT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 3,685.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 711,877 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 598.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 589,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 505,180 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,621,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 375,483 shares during the period. 26.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oncternal Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT opened at $2.87 on Friday. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.29.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 482.85% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

