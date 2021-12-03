Vigilare Wealth Management Has $236,000 Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 7.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 6.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,597,000 after acquiring an additional 61,915 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 57.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $10,749,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 87.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total value of $1,829,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,329 shares of company stock worth $101,184,361 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $331.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.01 and a beta of 0.91. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.69.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Zscaler from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zscaler from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $417.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Zscaler from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.55.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

