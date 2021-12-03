Vigilare Wealth Management Has $367,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Vigilare Wealth Management lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.05.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAT opened at $196.79 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $173.28 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $106.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.75.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

