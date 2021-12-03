Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €109.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($123.86) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.50 ($111.93) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a €111.00 ($126.14) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays set a €109.00 ($123.86) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($121.59) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vinci currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €105.69 ($120.10).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €91.21 and its 200-day moving average price is €91.35. Vinci has a 12-month low of €69.54 ($79.02) and a 12-month high of €88.80 ($100.91).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

