Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Short Interest Down 31.1% in November

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,301,100 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the October 31st total of 1,889,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of CBBYF stock remained flat at $$2.78 on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

