Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the October 31st total of 69,800 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Shares of Virios Therapeutics stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.23 million and a P/E ratio of -1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.51. Virios Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $16.71.
Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.21. On average, equities analysts predict that Virios Therapeutics will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.
About Virios Therapeutics
Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.
