Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the October 31st total of 69,800 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of Virios Therapeutics stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.23 million and a P/E ratio of -1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.51. Virios Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $16.71.

Get Virios Therapeutics alerts:

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.21. On average, equities analysts predict that Virios Therapeutics will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $887,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 48,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 24,216 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Virios Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virios Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

About Virios Therapeutics

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Virios Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virios Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.