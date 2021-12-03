VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) CEO Kendall Larsen Acquires 5,000 Shares

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) CEO Kendall Larsen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $13,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kendall Larsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Kendall Larsen acquired 7,759 shares of VirnetX stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $21,880.38.

Shares of NYSE VHC opened at $2.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $190.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.52. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $8.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of VirnetX by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in VirnetX by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VirnetX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in VirnetX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VirnetX by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 84,546 shares during the period. 31.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded VirnetX from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

VirnetX Company Profile

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.

