VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) CEO Kendall Larsen Acquires 5,000 Shares

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) CEO Kendall Larsen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $13,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Kendall Larsen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 23rd, Kendall Larsen acquired 7,759 shares of VirnetX stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $21,880.38.
Shares of NYSE VHC opened at $2.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $190.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.52. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $8.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded VirnetX from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.
VirnetX Company Profile
VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.
Recommended Story: Put Option
Receive News & Ratings for VirnetX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirnetX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.