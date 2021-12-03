Virtue Poker (VPP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $330,453.00

Virtue Poker (CURRENCY:VPP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Virtue Poker has a total market cap of $5.48 million and $330,453.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Virtue Poker has traded down 27.9% against the dollar. One Virtue Poker coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000667 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00063261 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00071465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00094915 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,501.21 or 0.07944035 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,387.30 or 0.99516000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002658 BTC.

About Virtue Poker

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,504,255 coins. The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here

Virtue Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtue Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtue Poker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Virtue Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

