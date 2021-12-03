Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.50

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82.

Virtus Investment Partners has raised its dividend payment by 57.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Virtus Investment Partners has a payout ratio of 14.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to earn $42.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $302.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.53. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $185.35 and a fifty-two week high of $338.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $317.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 19.39 and a current ratio of 15.51.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $217.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.35 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 32.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 35.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.49, for a total value of $150,317.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,519 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $12,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.