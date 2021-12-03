Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Short Interest Update

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the October 31st total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOET. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 199.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

JOET stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.39. 642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,507. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average is $30.13.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.