Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Cut by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,363 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 3.3% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Visa by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $199.29 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on V shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.11.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,387 shares of company stock worth $10,569,980. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

