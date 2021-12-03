Vitae (VITAE) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.84 Million

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vitae has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Vitae has a total market cap of $6.84 million and approximately $20,417.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,414.46 or 0.99933947 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 119.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Vitae Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

