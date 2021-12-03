Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €18.00 ($20.45).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VIV shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Vivendi in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.70 ($15.57) price objective on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.75) price target on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($14.20) price target on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($14.77) price objective on Vivendi in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €23.19. Vivendi has a twelve month low of €16.85 ($19.15) and a twelve month high of €24.87 ($28.26).

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

