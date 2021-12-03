Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VOD. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 123,931 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 48,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 54,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VOD traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $14.71. The stock had a trading volume of 459,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,857. Vodafone Group has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.59.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5142 per share. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

