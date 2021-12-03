Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vodafone Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,493,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $248,268,000 after acquiring an additional 578,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Vodafone Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,198,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $243,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,672 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,818,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $168,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,299 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Vodafone Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,323,589 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $125,453,000 after acquiring an additional 169,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vodafone Group by 24.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,652,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $113,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5142 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 9.9%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VOD shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

