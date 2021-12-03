Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) Receives €263.21 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €263.21 ($299.11).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VOW3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €285.00 ($323.86) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($301.14) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($267.05) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($306.82) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion and a PE ratio of 4.63. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €139.64 ($158.68) and a 52-week high of €252.20 ($286.59). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €188.76 and a 200-day moving average of €203.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

