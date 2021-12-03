Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the October 31st total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 915,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VWAGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $48.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.15.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.