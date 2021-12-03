Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Stock Price Down 11.6%

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) shares were down 11.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.82 and last traded at $7.87. Approximately 40,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,512,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VLTA shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.38). On average, research analysts forecast that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the second quarter valued at $502,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the second quarter valued at $800,000. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its position in Volta Inc – Class A by 11.1% during the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 277,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 27,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P boosted its position in Volta Inc – Class A by 84.8% during the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 100,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 46,218 shares during the last quarter.

Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile (NYSE:VLTA)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

