Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vor Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of VOR traded up $1.65 on Thursday, reaching $12.97. 133,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,146. Vor Biopharma has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $63.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.12. Equities analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vor Biopharma news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $5,059,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOR. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the third quarter worth $16,851,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 46.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,130,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 356,413 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $2,098,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $1,597,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 39.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 77,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

