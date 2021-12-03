Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to post earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. Voya Financial reported earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year earnings of $8.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $8.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.09.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,355,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Voya Financial by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,488,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $398,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $730,267,000 after purchasing an additional 742,233 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at about $30,880,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,752,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 5,257.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 453,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after acquiring an additional 445,201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VOYA traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.52. The company had a trading volume of 97,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,177. Voya Financial has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $70.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

