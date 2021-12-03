Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 84.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VRM. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get Vroom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $13.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.47. Vroom has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vroom will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vroom by 101.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 24,915 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Vroom by 11.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vroom by 52.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Vroom by 18.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vroom by 11.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,457,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,021,000 after acquiring an additional 889,998 shares during the period.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.