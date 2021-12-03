Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.100-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $518.22 million.

Shares of WNC stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.11. The company had a trading volume of 388,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,252. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $896.03 million, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.72. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $20.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WNC. Zacks Investment Research raised Wabash National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Wabash National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.80.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,180 shares of company stock valued at $148,991. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Wabash National by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 32,340 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Wabash National by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 45,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

