Warburg Research Reiterates “€39.00” Price Target for Jenoptik (ETR:JEN)

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been assigned a €39.00 ($44.32) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

JEN has been the topic of several other reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($43.18) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($36.93) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($34.09) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($42.05) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jenoptik has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €35.29 ($40.10).

ETR:JEN opened at €35.10 ($39.89) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €32.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Jenoptik has a one year low of €21.62 ($24.57) and a one year high of €37.76 ($42.91). The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 26.59.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

