Warp Finance (WARP) Reaches Market Cap of $1.53 Million

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. In the last week, Warp Finance has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $498,810.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for about $327.85 or 0.00597407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00013464 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

