Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions to the marine and energy markets. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, navy and special vessel company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WRTBY. DNB Markets upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. HSBC upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Pareto Securities upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

WRTBY remained flat at $$2.80 during trading on Friday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

