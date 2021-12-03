Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) versus Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Head to Head Contrast

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) and Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and Desktop Metal’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wärtsilä Oyj Abp $5.26 billion 1.57 $150.78 million $0.06 46.59 Desktop Metal $16.47 million 105.56 -$34.01 million N/A N/A

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has higher revenue and earnings than Desktop Metal.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and Desktop Metal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wärtsilä Oyj Abp 2 2 6 0 2.40 Desktop Metal 1 4 2 0 2.14

Desktop Metal has a consensus target price of $14.20, indicating a potential upside of 157.71%. Given Desktop Metal’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Desktop Metal is more favorable than Wärtsilä Oyj Abp.

Volatility & Risk

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Desktop Metal has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and Desktop Metal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wärtsilä Oyj Abp 3.79% 7.78% 2.70% Desktop Metal -215.54% -2.76% -2.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.1% of Desktop Metal shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Desktop Metal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp beats Desktop Metal on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions. The Wärtsilä Marine Systems segment consists of four end-to-end business units: Exhaust Treatment, Gas Solutions, Marine Electrical Systems, and Shaft Line Solutions. The Wärtsilä Voyage segment leverages the latest digital technologies to deliver a step-change in safety, efficiency, reliability, and emissions. The Wärtsilä Energy segment comprises flexible power plants, energy management, storage systems, and lifecycle services that enable increased efficiency and guaranteed performance. The Wärtsilä Portfolio Business segment involves multiple business units, which are run independently with the aim of accelerating performance improvement and unlocking value through divestments or other strategic alternatives. The company was founded on April 12, 1834 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc. manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer. It serves automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer products, heavy industry, machine design, and research and development industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

