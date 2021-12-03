Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) is Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 511,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135,960 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises 4.1% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $76,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its position in Waste Management by 58.0% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Waste Management by 147.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.61. 6,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,179. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $168.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

